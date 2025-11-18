Alicante switches on one of Spain’s biggest Christmas light displays this Friday at a cost of €580k

ALICANTE switches on one of Spain’s biggest Christmas light displays this Friday with 2.6 million energy-saving LED bulbs.

Installation work started in early September with a record budget of €580k per year.

The focal point as always will be the 18-metre high Christmas tree on Avenida de la Constitucion where the switch-on will happen at 7pm.

DISPLAY IN PLACE

The lights cover 130 locations with 557 arches, 546 motifs on lampposts, 1,800 meters of garlands, and 29 ‘Happy Holidays’ signs.

There are six ground displays in the shape of presents and large Christmas baubles.

Two will be next to the tree, three on the Esplanade, and one in Plaza de la Montañeta.

Alicante’s infrastructure councillor, Cristina Garcia, said the lights will be a boost for shops and the hospitality sector.

“We want Alicante to experience Christmas in a big way where the decorations and lights play such a key role,“ she stated

214,600 watts of power will be used by the totally-renewed lights throughout the city centre, the beach, and city districts.

“We are the best city in the country for putting a priority on decorating our various neighbourhoods,” claimed Garcia.

