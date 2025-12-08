A MAN has died in Torremolinos after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest while he was being restrained by the Policia Nacional following an alert over an alleged violent robbery.

The 35-year-old man collapsed inside a locutorio on Calle Hoyos on Sunday evening.

The Policia Nacional confirmed that multiple patrols were required to attend the incident due to an individual in an ‘advanced state of agitation’ when officers arrived.

The intervention was activated following a call to the 112 emergency services at 7.45pm, alerting them to a possible violent robbery internet shop.

The initial caller informed the service that the suspect had been locked inside the shop to prevent him from escaping, according to reports received by the police.

The man suffered cardio-respiratory arrest while being subdued by the officers inside the premises.

