8 Dec, 2025
8 Dec, 2025 @ 18:12
‘Phone thief caught red-handed in Torremolinos internet cafe’ dies from cardiac arrest during police struggle

by

A MAN has died in Torremolinos after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest while he was being restrained by the Policia Nacional following an alert over an alleged violent robbery.

The 35-year-old man collapsed inside a locutorio on Calle Hoyos on Sunday evening.

The Policia Nacional confirmed that multiple patrols were required to attend the incident due to an individual in an ‘advanced state of agitation’ when officers arrived.

The intervention was activated following a call to the 112 emergency services at 7.45pm, alerting them to a possible violent robbery internet shop.

The initial caller informed the service that the suspect had been locked inside the shop to prevent him from escaping, according to reports received by the police.

The man suffered cardio-respiratory arrest while being subdued by the officers inside the premises.

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Previous Story

The McGrail Report – Gibraltar is small and needs its best people regardless of affiliations, writes F Oliva

