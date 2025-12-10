10 Dec, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Dec, 2025 @ 15:15
·
1 min read

Dutch woman goes on stabbing spree in Torrevieja – after attempting to rob a bar armed with a pair of knives

by

A DUTCH woman went on a stabbing spree in Torrevieja, injuring three people in the process.

The 50-year-old tried to rob a bar with a pair of knives and then, after this attempt failed, stabbed a number of individuals.

Upon exiting the bar she attacked a service worker on the highway leaving him with injuries to his arm due to stabbings.

READ MORE: Masked men burst into home and brutally tie up mother and daughter on the Costa del Sol

She went on to enter a different restaurant where she stabbed two additional people, causing chest injuries to them both.

This stabbing spree occurred at 8.20pm on Tuesday in a busy area filled with restaurants in Rocio del Mar in Torrevieja, Alicante, according to municipal sources.

Two patrols from the Orihuela Policia Local arrested the alleged perpetrator in collaboration with Torrevieja Policia Local

Although the incident occurred in the municipal district of Torrevieja, the location is adjacent to both Torrevieja and Orihuela.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Rachel joins The Olive Press from the University of Warwick until May. She has experience writing and editing The Boar, her university's student paper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Confused about doing business between Spain and Gibraltar? New chat robot is here to answer your questions

Previous Story

Confused about doing business between Spain and Gibraltar? New chat robot is here to answer your questions

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop