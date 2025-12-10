A DUTCH woman went on a stabbing spree in Torrevieja, injuring three people in the process.

The 50-year-old tried to rob a bar with a pair of knives and then, after this attempt failed, stabbed a number of individuals.

Upon exiting the bar she attacked a service worker on the highway leaving him with injuries to his arm due to stabbings.

READ MORE: Masked men burst into home and brutally tie up mother and daughter on the Costa del Sol

She went on to enter a different restaurant where she stabbed two additional people, causing chest injuries to them both.

This stabbing spree occurred at 8.20pm on Tuesday in a busy area filled with restaurants in Rocio del Mar in Torrevieja, Alicante, according to municipal sources.

Two patrols from the Orihuela Policia Local arrested the alleged perpetrator in collaboration with Torrevieja Policia Local

Although the incident occurred in the municipal district of Torrevieja, the location is adjacent to both Torrevieja and Orihuela.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.