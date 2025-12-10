A NEW digital tool has been launched to help businesses understand the rules that will apply under the forthcoming UK–EU treaty on Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) has unveiled an AI-powered Brexit Q&A chatbot designed to guide companies through the transition to the new agreement.

The AI has been specially trained on official sources relating to the complex and Byzantine treaty to offer clear answers on everything from cross-border trade to movement of goods and services.

The tool allows users to ask any question they have about the treaty and receive an explanation backed by original documents.

The GFSB developed the system after members repeatedly identified treaty-related uncertainty as their biggest business concern.

Over recent weeks, the organisation compiled a database containing hundreds of pages of official material published since the political agreement was announced in June, including press releases, interview transcripts and statements by ministers and senior officials.

The AI interface then searches this database to produce an answer that cites the precise source of each claim, giving users a way to verify the information themselves.

The aim is to simplify access to reliable material at a time when many companies are still unsure how the new treaty will affect cross-border operations.

The GFSB says the tool is intended to help its members prepare for the changes expected once the treaty enters into force, but also hopes the wider Gibraltar public will benefit from having a single, searchable information hub.

The GFSB stressed that answers provided by the tool are for general information only and should not be treated as legal advice.

It encourages users to consult the original documents cited in each response if they need to make binding decisions for their business.

The chatbot is now live and will continue to be updated as more information about the treaty becomes available.

