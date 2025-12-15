MASKS have been made compulsory for staff, patients, visitors and suppliers in the entirety of a Malaga hospital as infectious diseases continue to spread.

The Hospital Regional Universitario is establishing the obligatory use of masks due to the intense flu season and an increase in respiratory infections in the province.

The new rule requires all individuals in the hospital to wear masks on wards, in waiting rooms, corridors, lifts, urgent care and during consultations, confirms the Consejeria de Sanidad and the Plan de Accion 2025/26.

Implemented from today, the rule will remain in place until January 8 2026 and is subject to revisions according to the epidemiological evolution.

The measure comes after the Andalucia Junta’s recommendation for mask usage in health centers at the beginning of December – the Junta also recommended that the protective gear be worn in residential homes and in centres for those with disabilities.

The Plan de Accion of the Junta even contemplated isolating individuals who showed symptoms of diseases and has heavily stressed the importance of washing hands.

