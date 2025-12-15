Owl inclusive! American owls sneak onto luxury cruise to Spain

TWO American owls are living it up at a Spanish resort after a transatlantic journey on a luxurious cruise.

The birds stowed away on the boat that left Miami and were caught hiding amid the ship’s luxurious green Central Park area.

Catching the tiny owls, which are a threatened species in Florida, were crew members who put an end to their on-deck adventure and handed the birds over to Spanish officials at docking.

Their holiday, however, continued – the birds are enjoying a break at the Cities wildlife rescue centre in Murcia before they experience a free flight back to the States.

At the centre the birds are in quarantine, they will be ready for their repatriation as soon as mid-January.

‘It’s not clear at all why they showed up on the cruise ship,’ said Natalie Montero-McAllister, the FWC’s imperiled species policy administrator.

Once caught on the ship the owls were fed and watered by crew members who used ‘expert guidelines’ to inform their decisions.

These globetrotting birds are not the first to have snuck onto a Royal Caribbean ship from Miami; a burrowing owl enjoyed a two-week Caribbean cruise in 2023.

Perhaps this pair of owls had apparently heard rave reviews from this other bird who was ultimately returned to the wild in Florida.

