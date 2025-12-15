Naked man attacks police after chasing children down a Costa Blanca street

A NAKED man attacked police officers in a Costa Blanca town after he was spotted running after several children.

The bizarre incident unfolded in San Vicente del Raspeig on Saturday evening.

A call was received at the San Vicente police station at around 7.45pm.

The complainant said a nude man was chasing some children in the Calle Villafranqueza area of the municipality.

Policia Local officers went to the scene and located the naked offender.

He attempted to run away and knocked one of the officers to the ground.

A struggle ensued until he was restrained.

The man- of undisclosed age- refused to get dressed and was taken to the police station.

One of the San Vicente officers needed treatment for minor injuries.

The transgressor has been charged with indecent exposure in a public area.

