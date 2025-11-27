DOCTORS warn that flu cases are running wild across Spain one month earlier than usual.

The virus’ early onset is raising alarm bells and leading to emerging concerns that an increase in flu cases could be seen throughout December, says the Sociedad Española de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria.

In the last seven days flu cases have increased from 65.1 to 82.9 in every 100,000 residents, says data by SiVIRA (Sistema de Vigilancia de las Infecciones Respiratorias Agudas) of the Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII).

To add to concerns, 17.3% of flu tests have been positive this week, compared to 5.8% in the same week last year.

These statistics suggest that the flu season has come approximately one month earlier than usual.

There is also concern about the possible circulation of the K subtype of the flu virus A(H3N2) in Spain – a subtype which has been detected across Europe and Japan since April.

‘It’s logical to think that it could arrive in Spain, because the virus has not been confined in other countries,’ said Jose Maria Molero, a spokesperson for the Grupo de Trabajo en Enfermedades Infecciosas (Work group on Infectious Illnesses) of semFYC.

This flu variant hinders the immune system’s recognition of the virus, even in vaccinated people, because it features changes to its haemagglutinin protein.

While the virus is reaching many people, this does not necessarily indicate that it is severe – the risk is concentrated in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, immunodeprived or those with chronic illnesses, says semFYC.

Still, the virus could cause more hospital admissions than previous years because it affects those who have been protected by vaccinations, explains Molero.

The semFYC, however, insists that now is the time to get vaccinated as even with a new variant, vaccinations decrease in cases – in the second week of the vaccine roulette protection has already increased.

Vaccination is particularly important given that the flu epidemic’s peak may coincide with family gatherings at the end of December.

The vaccine also protects against other types of influenza viruses that circulate at this time of year.

A high number of diagnoses and a potential new variant has even led the Aragon community to require masks in health centres.

As we head into the festive period, scientists remind us of the importance of vaccination, recommend preventative measures such as using masks in enclosed spaces, and urge people to wash their hands regularly.

