BIOPARC Fuengirola: 365 Days of Conservation on the Costa del Sol

YOU might not expect it, but in the very heart of the Costa del Sol is a place where no two visits are ever the same. Nature is always shifting, evolving, and inspiring emotion every day of the year.

That extraordinary place is BIOPARC Fuengirola – you discover it for the first time, and then rediscover it again and again.

It is a unique urban sanctuary where conservation is experienced first-hand, day after day, without ever leaving the city.

Far from being a one-off attraction, BIOPARC Fuengirola invites visitors to return time and again, to watch newborns grow, observe behavioural changes, and see how the jungle itself transforms with the light, the seasons and the passing of time.

Nature is not static, and here it is presented for what it truly is: a living, dynamic and constantly surprising organism.

An Immersive Journey into the World’s Great Rainforests

Crossing the threshold of BIOPARC Fuengirola feels like stepping across an invisible border into some of the planet’s richest – and most threatened – ecosystems.

Along the route, visitors are immersed in the tropical rainforests of Madagascar, Equatorial Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and Central and South America.

These are recreated with such meticulous attention to detail that the sensation is one of exploring a real jungle.

Natural shade, enveloping soundscapes, lush vegetation, waterfalls and barrier-free pathways combine to create a fully immersive experience.

There are no cages, only landscapes designed to connect visitors with biodiversity and place them at the heart of an authentic adventure.

It is an experience conceived for families, couples, curious travellers and nature lovers alike, regardless of age.

This natural journey is now enriched by a new cultural dimension. The latest expansion, dedicated to Central and South America, pays tribute to the first circumnavigation of the globe by Magellan and Elcano, weaving together history, exploration and biodiversity.

Visitors will encounter a unique space featuring large aquariums, a spectacular aviary, and an evocative museum-style exhibition.

Iconic Species… and Hidden Treasures

Throughout this journey, visitors come face to face with some of the world’s most emblematic and endangered species, including the western lowland gorilla, the Komodo dragon, the Bornean orangutan, the Sumatran tiger and the leopard.

But the experience extends far beyond the iconic.

BIOPARC Fuengirola also shines a spotlight on species that are just as vital to their ecosystems, though less widely known: the Malayan tapir, giant otters, the golden-cheeked gibbon, the golden lion tamarin, the false gharial (tomistoma) and the African red river hog.

Each tells a story of adaptation, fragility and survival, helping visitors to understand why conservation has never been more urgent.

Living Conservation, 365 Days a Year

Here lies the true distinguishing value of BIOPARC Fuengirola. Conservation is not presented as a one-day experience, but as an ongoing process.

Thanks to the Annual Pass, visitors can return for 365 days and witness everything that unfolds within the park: births, growth, behavioural changes, new species arrivals, habitat improvements and fleeting moments that happen only once.

Every visit is different. Every day tells a new story. The Annual Pass also represents an active commitment to conservation, directly supporting the BIOPARC Foundation and its species protection projects, both within the parks and in natural habitats of origin, backing real, on-the-ground conservation efforts.

Until 31 December, BIOPARC Fuengirola is offering a special promotion on its Annual Pass – an invitation to become part of this commitment and to experience nature from within, over a full year of discovery and emotion.

A Landmark Year for Conservation and a 25th Anniversary Looking to the Future

The past year has been marked by significant milestones that further consolidate BIOPARC Fuengirola’s position as an international benchmark in conservation.

Highlights include the birth of a Malayan tapir calf, the arrival of giant otter pups, and the highly anticipated birth of a gorilla infant – an event of enormous importance for the conservation of the species.

These achievements are complemented by the arrival of a male sitatunga, the birth of red river hog piglets and other successes that reflect the effectiveness of the park’s animal welfare, breeding and responsible management programmes.

In 2026, BIOPARC Fuengirola will celebrate its 25th anniversary: a quarter of a century dedicated to bringing nature closer to people, educating, inspiring and protecting biodiversity.

An anniversary that not only honours an exemplary trajectory, but also reaffirms a firm commitment to the future of the planet.

BIOPARC Fuengirola is that unexpected place on the Costa del Sol – experienced once, and rediscovered every day of the year.

A space to feel, to learn and to become an active part of conservation, 365 days a year.

