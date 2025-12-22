Brits make up one in five of Spain’s visitors, new data shows – here’s their favourite spots

NEARLY one in five travellers to Spain came from the UK last month, new data has shown, as the country continues to consolidate as one of Europe’s foremost tourist magnets.

A whopping 1.3 million Brits flew into Spain in November alone, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, making up 18% of all international arrivals.

The figure is up 3% on the same month last year, proving British holidaymakers still cannot get enough of Spanish sun and sangria.

While the Canary Islands remain the top choice overall, Andalucia, Valencia and Madrid also saw notable increases in UK visitors.

Smashing expectations, all of Spain’s major markets showed healthy growth, with Ireland, Poland, Switzerland and Italy up more than 10% in November.

Even ‘other’ markets like the Gulf states, China, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina recorded impressive jumps, showing tourism diversification is on the rise.

Andalucia’s airports alone welcomed more than 900,000 international passengers in November, a 13% rise over 2024.

That brings the total for the year so far to more than 13 million foreign visitors flying into Andalucia, up 8% year-on-year.

Across Spain, international airport traffic topped 7.3 million in November, nearly an 8% increase on last year.

For the first 11 months of 2025, Spain has now received a staggering 104 million international passengers, up nearly 6% from the same stretch in 2024.

Madrid’s Barajas was the busiest airport in November with over 2 million arrivals, followed by Barcelona at 1.5 million and Malaga at nearly 672,000.

Valencia’s airport logged the fastest growth, with arrivals jumping 34%.

Taken together, the data confirm that Spain’s travel boom shows no signs of slowing – and UK tourists remain at the heart of it.

