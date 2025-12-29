AN electrical fault could have caused the Alhaurin el Grande fire that left two teenagers dead.

Thursday’s fire started in the house where the young couple, aged 15 and 16 years old, were found before progressing rapidly due to the large quantity of flammable materials.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the cause of the fire – it is too soon to know the exact cause but local sources have revealed that electrics are most likely to blame.

The Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos sent firefighters who extinguished the flames on the first floor before moving upstairs.

It was on the upper level that they found the two teenagers, named Rebeca and Juan Antonio, trapped and unable to escape.

Following the discovery of the pair of bodies the town hall declared Friday to be an official day of mourning.

The mobilisation of firefighters came after numerous 112 calls that were received slightly after 8am when the fire began.

These alerts, which included indications that there were people trapped in the home, led to the immediate dispatch of firefighters as well as Guardia Civil and Policia Local officers.

Before the officials arrived, neighbours attempted to enter the property bur could not get inside due to the intensity of flames, a witness said.

These individuals had spotted smoke and knocked down the home’s door but from there could only see a motorcycle on fire and the downstairs engulfed in flames.

The teenagers had been in the house alone having gone to sleep after celebrating Nochebuena, according to mayor Anthony Bermudez.

‘Losing a daughter and a son is terrible, especially at this time of year,’ Bermudez added.

Messages of condolences have poured in from numerous organisations including the teenagers’ school.

The property belongs to the mother of the teenage girl who had been in a neighbouring town with her other daughter when the fire began.

The council are now searching for temporary accommodation for the property owner and the home’s residents as the house is severely damaged on both floors with the roof having also collapsed.

