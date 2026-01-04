Red weather alert issued for the Costa del Sol: Caution urged with 120mm of rain to fall in just 12 hours

A RARE red weather warning has been issued for the Costa del Sol with Storm Francis forecast to dump up to 120mm of rain on the region in just 12 hours.

The Sol y Guadalhorce area of Malaga has been placed under a red alert, while the nearby areas of Grazalema, Estrecho and Litoral gaditano are under a lower orange alert with forecasts indicating around 90mm of rain could fall on Sunday evening.

The red alert came into force at 2pm local time and will last until midnight.

? AVISO ROJO | LLuvias torrenciales. Sol y Guadalhorce (Málaga)



? Más de 120 mm en menos de 12 horas. Peligro extraordinario.



?? Posibles inundaciones y crecidas. Evita cauces y zonas inundables. Siga recomendaciones de Protección Civil.



??En vigor hasta 23:59 del domingo 4. pic.twitter.com/ZMfK3br7am January 4, 2026

Aemet, the state weather service, is warning of ‘extraordinary danger’ and risk of flooding, and is urging locals to follow Civil Protection recommendations.

Residents in affected areas were sent an emergency alert to their mobile phones on Sunday afternoon, causing chaos as many shoppers were hunting for last-minute bargains ahead of Tuesday’s ‘Three Kings’ celebrations.

The message called on residents to avoid any non-essential trips and activities in or near flood zones.

If you live in or near an area prone to flooding, the alert recommends moving to a higher floor if available.

