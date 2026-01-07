7 Jan, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Jan, 2026 @ 17:00
···
1 min read

Spain’s minimum wage is set to break €1,200 a month in 2026 – and will retroactively apply from January 1st

by
Spain's minimum wage is set to break €1,200 a month in 2026 - and will retroactively apply from January 1st

SPAIN’S government is proposing a 3.1% rise in the minimum wage in 2026.

It said on Wednesday that the increase would put €17,094 into pockets over a year.

It means an income of €1,221 per month spread over 14 payments.

READ MORE:

Poor wages in Andalucia e
MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE

The hike will result in a €37 monthly increase- still keeping beneficiaries out of having to pay income tax.

The ‘non-taxation’ continues after the Labour Ministry reached a deal with the Ministry of Finance to extend and expand the current deductions.

The proposal will go before the main trade unions and employers groups.

Secretary of State for Labour, Joaquin Perez Ray, said he was hopeful that employers would back the rise, after initially supporting a 1.5% increase.

Key unions like the UGT and the CC OO are already said to be on board, after an initial demand for a 7.5% hike.

The more flexible attitude from employers’ associations revolves around the Labour Ministry’s pledge to relax index-linked salary costs related to public contracts.

The law does not oblige the government to settle on a minimum wage figure with employers and unions.

It states that it only needs to consul and listen, before making its own decision on a rate.

The new minimum wage rates will be approved at a future cabinet meeting- the Council of Ministers.

It will then be retroactively applied from January 1 to around 2.5 million workers.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

extremadura photo Extremadura Tourist board
Previous Story

Off the beaten track: Five destinations to explore in Spain during 2026

extremadura photo Extremadura Tourist board
Previous Story

Off the beaten track: Five destinations to explore in Spain during 2026

Latest from Business & Finance

Related Articles

Go toTop