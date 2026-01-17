FLAT-sharing is becoming an increasingly common way for people to cope with Spain’s housing pressures, according to new figures from property portal Idealista.

With wages failing to keep pace with housing costs, more people are being forced to accept living with strangers, often in crowded conditions, just to stay close to work.

While the number of people interested in each available room rose by 3% across Spain in 2025, the supply of rooms in shared flats actually increased by 19%.

READ MORE: New Estepona homeowners are unable to move in as electricity grid ‘can’t cope’ with massive property construction boom

Meanwhile, average room rents climbed by 4%, with the national monthly average price now standing at €425.

In Malaga, one of Spain’s most expensive cities for shared accommodation, an average room now costs €450 a month, thanks to strong demand and limited long-term rental supply.

Only Barcelona (€600), Madrid (€575), Palma (€525), San Sebastian and Bilbao are more expensive.

More than half of all shared-room listings in Spain are now concentrated in just five cities.

READ MORE: Andalucia property prices soared 19% in 2025 – with one under-the-radar province seeing the biggest jump of all

Madrid accounts for 19% of the total, followed by Barcelona with 14%, Valencia with 13%, Alicante with 2% and Granada with 2%.

With full apartments increasingly out of reach, more people are competing for single rooms in shared properties.

Fortunately, landlords are responding to the increased demand.

Across Spain, 41 provincial capitals saw an increase in the number of rooms available to rent last year.

Valencia recorded a 63% rise in room listings, while Madrid was up 21% and Barcelona 15%.

READ MORE: New costa kings of bling: Brits are being hugely outspent in Alicante property market

In contrast, supply fell sharply in some areas, including Huelva, Castellon de la Plana and Ceuta.

Despite the growing number of listings, prices have remained stubbornly high in most major cities.

While room rents in Malaga fell by 7% over the year, they are still among the highest in the country.

At the other end of the scale, the cheapest cities for shared rooms are Badajoz, Ciudad Real and Jaen, where the average is €250.

The competition for rooms has intensified in several parts of Spain.

Castellon de la Plana saw a 200% surge in the number of people chasing each listing, while Huelva was up 140% and Zaragoza 125%.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.