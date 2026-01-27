Man dies in bedroom after cliff rock crashes down onto his seaside Menorca home

A MAN in his mid-60s died when a large boulder came loose from a cliff and fell onto his Menorca home.

His wife, 62, was taken to the Mateu Orfila Hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called at 5.27am on Tuesday about the incident on the Cala Sant Esteve urbanisation in Es Castell.

MATEU ORFILA HOSPITAL

Firefighters and Guardia Civil officers discovered the couple- of undisclosed nationality- trapped in their bedroom by rubble for around two hours.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The detached rock is said to be five metres in diameter and landed on the building complex consisting of three homes.

It crossed two floors until it fell into the bedroom on the ground landing property where the couple were.

Seven people live in the building, one in the property on the second floor, another four on the first floor and the couple on the ground floor.

A dozen homes in the area affected by the landslide have had to be evacuated.

Rescue teams used a drone in the operation in a hard to access locality which has poor mobile phone coverage.

Authorities are continue to investigate the cause of the landslide and are working with emergency teams to assess the stability of the area and to prevent further incidents.

