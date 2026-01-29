MARBELLA will invest €200,000 annually over the next three years to clean up its streets, writes SUR in English.

The new operation, funded by the town hall, aims to remove chewing gum and urine from the pavements in this Costa del Sol municipality.

This effort is not limited to street cleaning; a separate contract will focus on damaged and dirty waste containers.

This second contract has a booming budget of €4.76 million which will be spent over four years and cover the inspection, repair and replacement of rubbish bins.

The funding will also pay for the cleaning of recycling points and collection pits.

Marbella’s focus on cleanliness and hygiene is nothing new.

Back in 2012, the town hall removed over 12,000 pieces of chewing gum in a two phase operation that had a total cost of €30,000.

Each piece of gum removed then cost 20 cents, according to Eloy Ortega, the councilor in charge of cleaning at the time.

The following year the town hall launched another gum removal initiative.

This time they aimed to remove at least 150,000 pieces of gum with a budget of €21,700.

Evidently maintaining Marbella’s streets is a priority with the latest €200,000 annual investment being the town hall’s latest move.

