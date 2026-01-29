SPAIN has become a magnet for celebrities seeking luxury, privacy and prime locations.

The country’s leading property portal, Idealista, has named celeb homeowners and their preferred neighbourhoods.

From the coast to the capital, these are the neighbourhoods celebrities are choosing to call home.

La Alzambra Vasari, Marbella

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and her husband, Mexican businessman Jose Baston, bought the six-bedroom house in 2023.

Located in La Alzambra Vasari, a coveted luxury development near Puerto Banus, the lavish pad offers round-the-clock security, a gym, sauna and cinema room.

Valldemossa, Mallorca

Oscar-winning couple Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas own a sprawling estate on Mallorca’s rugged north-west coast near Valldemossa.

S’Estaca boasts 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, olive groves, a vineyard and a private jetty.

Originally built in the 1890s by Austrian Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg, the property has historic charm.

The film-stars bought the property for €2.6 million in 1990.

While they later tried to sell the estate for €50 million in 2014 and again in 2019 for €32 million, they were unable to sell and continue to use it as a summer house.

La Moraleja, Madrid

Rom-com legend Richard Gere relocated to Spain in 2024 with his Galician wife Alejandra Silva.

They bought a €11 million mansion in the La Moraleja neighbourhood, one of Madrid’s most affluent and coveted suburbs.

Property prices in La Moraleja are among the highest in Spain, with homes averaging roughly €6,600 per square metre, according to Idealista.

Gere’s 2.5 acre estate offers a three-storey house, advanced security systems, a pool and a wine cellar.

Bastiagueiro beach, A Coruña

Gere and Silva also purchased a €10 million mansion in the outskirts of A Coruña.

Designed by Catalan architect Jordi Tell Novellas, Casa Cervigón is regarded as a landmark of modernist architecture in Galicia.

The pair split their time between the two properties.

La Zagaleta, Marbella

Renowned British actor Hugh Grant has reportedly bought a property in La Zagaleta, which Idealista describes as ‘the most exclusive housing development in Europe’.

Surrounded by 2,200 acres of the Serrania de Ronda’s striking landscape, it offers luxury villas, 24-hour security, two private golf courses, a horse riding club and panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

La Zagaleta is therefore a firm favourite of the mega-rich.

Details of properties and residents are not disclosed due to strict privacy rules.

However, along with the 90s heartthrob, Vladimir Putin and Rod Stewart are also rumoured to own properties in the area.

Port d’Andratx, Mallorca

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Brad Pitt, bought a €3.5 million villa in Mallorca’s exclusive Port d’Andratx.

The Oscar-winning actor hopped over to the Balearics while shooting a film in the Canary Islands and was taken by Mallorca.

He bought the beachfront property in 2016.

Situated on a secluded stretch of coastline and with 8 bedrooms and pool with views of the Mediterranean, the property is a retreat from red-carpet life.

El Viso, Madrid

After a hard fought legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settled down in the Spanish capital.

She bought a four-storey mansion in Madrid’s prestigious El Viso neighbourhood for €1.7 million in 2023.

Populated by politicians, aristocrats and entrepreneurs, El Viso is one of the city’s wealthiest barrios.

