EXTREME weather has caused travel chaos as train lines are suspended across Spain.

Railway operator Adif has cancelled numerous trains in the last 24 hours.

A fallen tree has stopped trains moving between Silla and Cullera on the Valencia local network and prevented movement on commuter Madrid trains.

They have also cancelled all trains on conventional lines in Andalucia except those operating between Malaga and Fuengirola.

Rail replacement services have not been offered for these medium distance journeys due to the dangers that the weather poses to road travel.

Red alerts in parts of Andalucia also caused Renfe to pause operations on several medium-distance trains leaving from Malaga.

Currently the Malaga Cercanias C1 line and AVE long distance trains between Cadiz and Barcelona, Cadiz and Madrid, and Cordoba and Madrid are operating.

Once in Cordoba and Cadiz passengers will struggle to reach other Andalucian destinations.

Renfe have suspended trains running to southern destinations from Cordoba and Cadiz.

The operator fears that the storm could cause landslides or flooding of tracks and will notify all passengers with tickets for the affected trains by SMS/mail/Renfe app.

As Storm Leonardo continues to rage travellers should check operator apps and websites to find out if their trains are running and how to get refunds if their planned journey is no longer available.

