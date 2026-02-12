‘Extraordinary’ red alert issued with Storm Oriana to lash Spain with 10m monster waves – but could this finally be winter’s last hurrah?

THE Basque Country in northern Spain is on red alert on Thursday for sea waves of up to 10 metres coupled with a yellow warning for strong winds.

14 other regions have active orange or yellow warnings for extreme weather as a result of Storm Oriana, but forecasters are projecting calmer weather next week.

Andalucia is on orange alert due to rain, wind and waves, while Asturias and Galicia have maritime storm warnings.

12/02 07:48 AVISOS HOY Y MAÑANA | España: vientos, costeros, lluvias, nevadas y deshielos. Nivel máximo de aviso: rojo.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/3S0Q4mnncV — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 12, 2026

Strong waves and winds have been predicted in the Balearic Islands and Catalunya, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Winds in the Balearics have left maximum gusts of 150 kms per hour in the Serra d’Alfabia in Mallorca, 105 kms at Ibiza airport and 102 kms.

Regions at yellow alert include Madrid and Murcia for high winds- likewise the Valencian Community which also has a maritime storm warning.

The Aragon government has activated its Flood Plan at an alert phase due to the increase in flow of the Gallego river.

The Basque coast is on red alert for waves of up to 10 metres and sea winds of up to 88 kms per hour.

Grazalema in Cadiz province is on orange alert for heavy rain over the next 12 hours.

Rain could also be persistent in parts of Galicia, the Pyrenees and the Strait of Gibraltar.

In Andalucia, wind gusts could get up to 90 kms per hour in the Almanzora valley, Los Velez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas (Almeria).

