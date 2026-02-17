A €50 reward is being offered by Spain’s La Liga to anyone who reports bars streaming football without a licence.

This new measure has been put in place by the Spanish football league who have long struggled with pirating and illegal football streaming.

Through their reports channel and responsible collaboration with consumers, the league aims to gain knowledge of bars, restaurants and betting shops that are showing matches without a licence.

READ MORE: Disappointment for controversial Spanish ‘Minions’ ice-skater at the Winter Olympics after copyright clash with Pharell Williams

Those who spot illegal streaming at these establishments are encouraged to report them online with a cash prize being offered to valid reports that have effective outcomes.

They will work together with citizens without exposing those reporting the illegal streamers; reports are all confidential and can be made anonymously. Anonymous reporters will however not be able to receive the €50 reward.

“Pirating damages the entire football ecosystem,” says La Liga president, Javier Tebas.

READ MORE: Padel vs Tennis: Why padel is winning over expats – and where to play in Marbella

“We want everyone to know how to identify illegal broadcasting and to understand that they can report it to us easily, safely and confidentially. Citizen collaboration is a key tool in this fight and we also want to recognise that,” he added.

Bars should stream matches through La Liga Bares with the official signal protecting businesses from legal risks and allowing ‘each sporting event to be enjoyed with complete peace of mind and professionalism, reinforcing customer confidence’.

Click here to read more Sport News from The Olive Press.