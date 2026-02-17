SPAIN is bracing for its tenth named storm of the year as violent winds and dangerous seas prepare to batter the peninsula.

Storm Pedro has been officially named by meteorological agencies and is set to bring hurricane-force gusts of up to 130kmh to parts of the country.

It marks the 16th deep low pressure system of the 2025-26 season and comes just seven days after Storm Oriana caused widespread disruption.

The system will make landfall on Wednesday but the worst of the weather is expected to hit on Thursday.

#ÚltimaHora La borrasca Pedro marcará el tiempo de los próximos días con lluvias, fuertes rachas de viento y un descenso en las temperaturas para buena parte de España. pic.twitter.com/BiXrTxsJFf — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) February 17, 2026

State weather agency AEMET has activated a raft of yellow and orange warnings for wind and coastal phenomena.

The north will take the biggest hit with waves of up to seven metres predicted for Galicia and the Cantabrian coast.

But popular expat areas along the Mediterranean will not escape the impact.

? Nombrada borrasca Pedro.

En España notaremos sus efectos mañana con vientos de más de 80 km/h. 9 comunidades en aviso. ?? La bajada de temperaturas dejará nevadas en cotas medias.



?? https://t.co/pb9VR5QxEL pic.twitter.com/9f4RkzMflz — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) February 17, 2026

Gusts of over 100kmh are forecast for the province of Castellon while the Ebro Delta in Catalunya could see wind speeds reach 130kmh.

Yellow warnings are also in place for the Valencia and Alicante regions where westerly winds will reach speeds of 80kmh.

In Andalucia the calm of recent days will end with gusts of 70kmh hitting the coast of Granada and inland areas of Almeria and Jaen.

Ibiza and Formentera are also on alert for rough seas with waves of up to four metres expected.

? La borrasca Pedro ha sido nombrada por @meteofrance. Es la 16ª de la temporada; estamos a una del máximo histórico.



?? Afectará más a Francia. En España, provocará viento muy fuerte y temporal marítimo el miércoles y jueves.



??Nieve a partir de 700 m en el norte el jueves. pic.twitter.com/MOps1U71PS — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 17, 2026

Homeowners are being urged to check their insurance policies as the risk of damage to property increases.

Most Spanish insurance providers require wind speeds to exceed a certain threshold usually between 80kmh and 90kmh before paying out for storm damage.

Claimants must obtain an official certificate from AEMET to prove the wind speed at the exact time of the incident.

