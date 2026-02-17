FOREIGN property buyers accounted for 13.52% of sales in Spain during the last quarter of 2025, with Alicante province the hotspot on overseas share of just under 43%.

Figures compiled by the Association of Registrars showed 178,270 national sales, up 3.31% year-on-year, while the foreign share stood at 13.52% of the total.

Despite a 10.74% annual fall, UK purchasers still led the overseas market, followed by buyers from the Netherlands, France and Germany.

READ MORE:

FOREIGN BUYERS BIG IN ALICANTE PROVINCE

There were significant falls for purchasers from Poland and Russia.

Alicante province dominated overseas sales, with 42.91% of property deals over the last three months of 2025 coming from non-Spaniards, well above the national average.

The Alicante province market was led by British, German and Dutch purchasers especially on the southern Costa Blanca in areas like Torrevieja, the Orihuela Costa and Guardamar.

Buyers from northern and central Europe were dominant in overseas deals on the Costa Blanca North in places like Altea, Javea, Calpe, and Benissa.

5,672 sales were made by foreigners in the province, while Malaga province recorded 2,831 overseas purchases.

The two provinces combined accounted for over 35% of non-Spanish purchases made between October and December of last year.

In regard to big cities, Barcelona reported a year-on-year growth of 2.01% in sales and a slight improvement in foreign buyers.

In contrast, Madrid saw its total transactions fall by 8.48%, with a comparatively small international share of 6.43%.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.