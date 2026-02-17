17 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Feb, 2026 @ 17:45
······
1 min read

Foreigners bought up nearly half of all properties sold in this Costa Blanca province in late 2025 – but Brits are falling

by
Spain's Costa Blanca dominated foreign property sales in late 2025

FOREIGN property buyers accounted for 13.52% of sales in Spain during the last quarter of 2025, with Alicante province the hotspot on overseas share of just under 43%.

Figures compiled by the Association of Registrars showed 178,270 national sales, up 3.31% year-on-year, while the foreign share stood at 13.52% of the total.

Despite a 10.74% annual fall, UK purchasers still led the overseas market, followed by buyers from the Netherlands, France and Germany.

READ MORE:

Property prices in Spain rise by 13.1% during the last three months of 2025
FOREIGN BUYERS BIG IN ALICANTE PROVINCE

There were significant falls for purchasers from Poland and Russia.

Alicante province dominated overseas sales, with 42.91% of property deals over the last three months of 2025 coming from non-Spaniards, well above the national average.

The Alicante province market was led by British, German and Dutch purchasers especially on the southern Costa Blanca in areas like Torrevieja, the Orihuela Costa and Guardamar.

Buyers from northern and central Europe were dominant in overseas deals on the Costa Blanca North in places like Altea, Javea, Calpe, and Benissa.

5,672 sales were made by foreigners in the province, while Malaga province recorded 2,831 overseas purchases.

The two provinces combined accounted for over 35% of non-Spanish purchases made between October and December of last year.

In regard to big cities, Barcelona reported a year-on-year growth of 2.01% in sales and a slight improvement in foreign buyers.

In contrast, Madrid saw its total transactions fall by 8.48%, with a comparatively small international share of 6.43%.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Leaked police report claims Spanish government is 'massively underestimating' scale of new migrant amnesty plan with up to 1.35 million applying
Previous Story

Leaked police report claims Spanish government is ‘massively underestimating’ scale of new migrant amnesty plan with up to 1.35 million applying

Next Story

Spain’s La Liga is offering a €50 reward to anyone who reports bars streaming football without a licence

Leaked police report claims Spanish government is 'massively underestimating' scale of new migrant amnesty plan with up to 1.35 million applying
Previous Story

Leaked police report claims Spanish government is ‘massively underestimating’ scale of new migrant amnesty plan with up to 1.35 million applying

Next Story

Spain’s La Liga is offering a €50 reward to anyone who reports bars streaming football without a licence

Latest from Alicante

Related Articles

Go toTop