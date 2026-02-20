THE Catalan government has proposed a new housing law that would restrict certain property purchases across most of the region, in a bid to curb rising prices and increase the number of homes available to live in.

The proposal was announced this week by lawmakers in Barcelona but still needs to be debated and approved by the Catalan Parliament before it becomes law.

If passed, it would apply in 271 municipalities that have been officially declared ‘high demand’ areas, covering more than 90 per cent of Catalunya’s population.

For buyers, the key change is simple – if you do not plan to live in the property as your main home, or rent it out as a permanent residence, you may not be allowed to buy it.

READ MORE: This tiny and little-known village in Catalunya has recently been crowned ‘the world’s most beautiful’

Large property owners in Catalunya are defined as anyone who owns more than five homes.

Under the proposal, they would not be able to purchase additional residential properties in high-demand areas unless the property becomes their main residence.

They would have 12 months to officially register it as such.

Extensions of up to six months could be granted in specific cases, such as renovations or job relocations.

Smaller property owners would also face limits.

They could only buy a home if it becomes their main residence, the main residence of a close family member, or is rented out long-term under existing rent controls.

Second homes would only be permitted in a different municipality and could not be used for tourist or short-term lets.

If someone inherits a property and does not plan to live in it, they would be required to place it on the long-term rental market.

READ MORE: Spain launches massive Airbnb purge: Platform ordered to remove 86,000 illegal listings – Malaga leads the way

Barcelona has become a tinderbox for anger at Spain’s housing crisis, with many blaming overtourism. Credit: Cordon Press

Entire residential buildings could still be purchased, but they would have to be used for permanent rentals and comply with rent caps in designated areas.

For expats and foreign buyers, this would not mean a total ban on purchasing property.

However, it would significantly reduce the ability to buy homes purely as investments in large parts of Catalunya, including Barcelona and other major cities.

The regional government says the aim is to stop housing being treated as a financial asset and to ensure homes serve what it calls their “social function”.

Catalunya would become the first autonomous community in Spain to introduce this type of restriction.

The housing ministry has publicly praised the region for its ‘determination’ in using the tools provided under Spain’s national Housing Law.

The proposal forms part of wider political negotiations and still faces parliamentary scrutiny.

Until it is formally approved, current property rules remain unchanged.

Click here to read more Catalunya News from The Olive Press.