COASTAL hotspots across Spain are drawing strong overseas interest, but one Costa Blanca town is striding streaks ahead of the rest

Foreign buyers are focusing their property searches on a small number of Spain’s most established seaside destinations, with Torrevieja emerging as the clear frontrunner, according to new data from property portal Idealista.

The figures, based on property listing views between August and October 2025, show that foreign users accounted for 18.69 per cent of all views of homes for sale in Spain’s coastal areas.

Leading the rankings for individual towns, Torrevieja has become the most-searched-for coastal location.

With 3.35 per cent of international interest, it draws nearly twice the attention of runner-up Calvià, which sits at 1.92 per cent.

Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca tops the list. Credit: Cordon Press

The Costa Blanca municipality is well ahead of other long-standing international favourites such as Calvià in the Balearic Islands and Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

Other highly sought-after coastal locations included Alicante, Orihuela, Palma de Mallorca, Estepona, Barcelona, Mijas and Calpe.

Looking at the provincial picture, Alicante province records the highest concentration of foreign interest of any coastal area in Spain.

Just over 34 per cent of all coastal property listing views in Alicante come from users abroad, making it the most international coastal province in the country.

British, Dutch and German buyers are particularly active in the area, reinforcing the Costa Blanca’s reputation as a long-standing expat hotspot.

The Canary Islands also show strong overseas demand, especially in Santa Cruz de Tenerife province, where more than 31 per cent of coastal property listing views are from foreign users.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife is also popular with foreign property buyers. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

On the mainland, Girona province on the Costa Brava records around 30 per cent of coastal listing views coming from abroad, with French buyers looking to hop across the Pyrenees playing a key role.

The data highlights how international demand remains concentrated in areas with established foreign communities, good infrastructure and year-round services.

Although the figures reflect online search behaviour rather than completed purchases, they provide a clear point of view of where overseas buyers are currently looking along Spain’s coastline.

