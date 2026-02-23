23 Feb, 2026
23 Feb, 2026 @ 17:30
1 min read

Massive €15m shopping and leisure complex set to open this summer on the Gibraltar border bringing Aldi, Fitness Park and 400 new jobs

by

WORK on a new €15 million shopping and leisure complex on the Gibraltar border is entering its final stages ahead of a grand opening this summer.

The Alcaidesa Marina Ocio & Shopping development in La Linea is now more than 85% complete, with the main building structure almost finished.

Construction teams are currently focusing on the urbanisation and installations phase, bringing the integration of the massive space with its waterfront surroundings to life.

Project leaders confirmed that despite persistent heavy rains causing minor adjustments to the schedule over the last two months, the overall timeline remains on track.

The sprawling site covers more than 15,000 square metres, split evenly between commercial premises and green areas.

It promises to be a major economic lifeline for the border town, creating between 300 and 400 new jobs for local residents.

To ensure the community benefits directly, the La Linea town hall recently opened a specific employment exchange to help fill the upcoming vacancies.

The complex will house between 20 and 25 units, with outlets such as Aldi, the Spanish perfumery chain Druni, and a massive 1,600 square metre Fitness Park gym already confirmed.

Alongside fashion and pet stores, the site will also cater to the booming motorhome tourism market.

Developers are creating 100 exclusive parking spaces for campervans, complete with dedicated showers and a laundrette.

This specific sector is already highly lucrative for the region, pumping an estimated €240,000 a month into the local economy.

An additional 700 standard parking spaces will also be built, bringing the marina’s total capacity to 1,300 vehicles.

La Linea mayor Juan Franco has previously described the development as the most ’emblematic’ project the city has seen in recent years.

Officials hope the qualitative leap in infrastructure will improve the city’s image and boost it it as a prominent tourist destination in its own right.

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

