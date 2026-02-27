27 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Feb, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Turre with garage – € 325,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Turre with garage - € 325

This quality villa was built in 2008 to the highest of standards. It sits on a plot of 2,506m2 with an impressive build size of 248m2 with amazing views of the surrounding countryside and out over the bay of Garrucha. The property is spread over two floors and with external access from both floors. The living accommodation is on the upper floor. Entering the villa through a centrally located front door into a hallway. To the right is a clockroom/wc, and straight on into the dining area. To the right is the double galley kitchen with base and wall units to both sides leading to the utility… See full property details

Villa

Turre, Almería

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 325,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Turre with garage - € 325,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s must-see exhibitions this year: From Baroque masterpieces to contemporary tapestries

Next Story

Bombshell tests claim nearly HALF of ‘migrant minors’ arriving in the Canary Islands are actually adults

Previous Story

Spain’s must-see exhibitions this year: From Baroque masterpieces to contemporary tapestries

Next Story

Bombshell tests claim nearly HALF of ‘migrant minors’ arriving in the Canary Islands are actually adults

Latest from Featured Property by ThinkSPAIN

Related Articles

Go toTop