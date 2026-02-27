4 bedroom Villa for sale in Turre with garage – € 325,000

This quality villa was built in 2008 to the highest of standards. It sits on a plot of 2,506m2 with an impressive build size of 248m2 with amazing views of the surrounding countryside and out over the bay of Garrucha. The property is spread over two floors and with external access from both floors. The living accommodation is on the upper floor. Entering the villa through a centrally located front door into a hallway. To the right is a clockroom/wc, and straight on into the dining area. To the right is the double galley kitchen with base and wall units to both sides leading to the utility… See full property details

Villa

Turre, Almería

4 beds 4 baths

€ 325,000

