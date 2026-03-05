THE parents of a ‘bullied’ 14-year-old girl who took her own life on the Costa del Sol have published a heartbreaking letter.

Describing their daughter as a ‘marvellous, special girl with an enormous heart filled with light to all that knew her’, the pair have described the aftermath of their child’s suicide.

“With profound sadness at the passing of our daughter we want to express that the pain we feel is immense and impossible to describe in words,” they wrote in the letter they published yesterday that was seen by SUR.

Their daughter Angela was found lifeless in their home after hours of searching.

The Policia Nacional had been alerted and told that she was a victim of bullying.

Since, the minor’s school, IES Benalmadena, denied that their student displayed any warning signs or indications of possible bullying and stated that ‘at no time did either the family or the student herself inform the school that she was being bullied’.

Her family have now said that their ‘only wish’ is to ‘honour Angela’s memory and see this through to the end so that justice is done because she deserves it’.

They also described the grieving process as ‘one of the most painful moments’ of their lives.

It was on February 14 that Angela passed away.

She had been out participating in carnaval celebrations and then did not respond to calls from her family, something unusual for the teenager who was described as a good student with no problems at home by those who knew her.

She had last been seen by her older brother at 4pm and so her parents called the Benalmadena Policia Local who sent out patrol cars to search for her.

These search efforts were unsuccessful and ultimately it was her older brother who found her dead in the basement of their family home.

This is not the first teenage suicide with links to bullying that has occurred in southern Spain in recent months.

Two girls, aged 15 and 16, took their own lives after suffering school bullying in Jaen in December and another 15-year-old who was being bullied died by suicide in Sevilla in October.

The latter incident led to protests across Malaga as part of a nationwide strike demanding antibullying measures be implemented across the region.

Now, as investigations into Angela’s death continue, the family request that people pay ‘maximum respect towards’ their privacy and the investigation ‘until the authorities conclude the corresponding formalities.

