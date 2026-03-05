A 45-year-old Finnish man who was arrested after alleging trying to snatch a girl has been released on bail.

The judge in the Fuengirola court imposed several precautionary measures against the man while the investigation continues.

These include a restraining order preventing the man from coming within 500 metres of the child.

Fuengirola market where the man tried to snatch the five year old

He has also been banned from living in the municipalities of Fuengirola and nearby Mijas.

The incident took place last Sunday at a crowded street market where the child had been with her father, who works at one of the stalls.

Relatives reportedly noticed the man trying to lead the girl, 5, away from the area, triggering a rapid reaction from people nearby.

Bystanders intervened immediately and one man brought the suspect down in a rugby-style tackle before others helped restrain him.

The crowd held the man until officers from the local police arrived and took him into custody.

He was later brought before a judge at the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 in Fuengirola.

After hearing statements from the suspect and a witness, the court ordered his provisional release.

The suspect is being investigated for the alleged crime of attempted illegal detention.

The case remains open as judicial proceedings continue.

