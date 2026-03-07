7 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Mar, 2026 @ 13:45
····
1 min read

WATCH: At least 100 battery-powered buggies destroyed as fire rips through popular golf club on the Costa del Sol

by

THIS is the frightening moment a ferocious inferno tore through a popular golf club on the Costa del Sol, destroying at least 100 battery-powered buggies.

Firefighters from Marbella were called to Guadalmina Golf Club in San Pedro de Alcantara at around 9pm on Friday evening after a blaze broke out near the cart loading area.

READ MORE: VOICES HEARD: Protesters vow to fight golf mega-project on last virgin coastal area on the Costa del Sol

The flames were clearly visible in the area as a dense column of black smoke rose into the sky from the storage facility, which is covered with solar panels.

The intensity of the flames was heightened due to the lithium-powered electric batteries found in the buggies, used by golfers to travel around the course with ease.

The fire was eventually extinguished in the early hours of Saturday morning.

READ MORE: TWENTY NOT OUT: How two decades apart the Olive Press exposed two shocking golf mega-projects threatening to upend the lives of hundreds

No injuries were reported.

Guadalmina Golf Club is home to almost 2,000 members who can use facilities that include two 18-hole courses, a nine-hole Par 3 course, a covered driving range and a short-game area.

The club has hosted important tournaments including the Spanish Championship in 1965 and the Andalucia Costa del Sol Spanish Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben is an award-winning journalist who joined the Olive Press in January 2024 and is currently Deputy Digital Editor. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He has reported from Marbella, Barcelona and London, where he is currently studying an MA in International Journalism. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish restaurant chain La Mafia is ordered to change name after Italy complained it ‘trivialises events that are offensive to our country’

Previous Story

Spanish restaurant chain La Mafia is ordered to change name after Italy complained it ‘trivialises events that are offensive to our country’

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop