WATCH: At least 100 battery-powered buggies destroyed as fire rips through popular golf club on the Costa del Sol

THIS is the frightening moment a ferocious inferno tore through a popular golf club on the Costa del Sol, destroying at least 100 battery-powered buggies.

Firefighters from Marbella were called to Guadalmina Golf Club in San Pedro de Alcantara at around 9pm on Friday evening after a blaze broke out near the cart loading area.

????Los bomberos están interviniendo en un incendio que se ha originado en el campo de golf Guadalmina, motivado por coches eléctricos de golf. pic.twitter.com/PROtkgdWLU — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) March 6, 2026

The flames were clearly visible in the area as a dense column of black smoke rose into the sky from the storage facility, which is covered with solar panels.

The intensity of the flames was heightened due to the lithium-powered electric batteries found in the buggies, used by golfers to travel around the course with ease.

The fire was eventually extinguished in the early hours of Saturday morning.

????El Cuerpo de bomberos extinguió totalmente a las 01.36 horas de esta madrugada el incendio originado en el campo de golf Guadamina, en la zona de carga de carritos de golf bajo placas solares, muy aparatoso por las baterías eléctricas. pic.twitter.com/7pdZTyoWLG — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) March 7, 2026

No injuries were reported.

Guadalmina Golf Club is home to almost 2,000 members who can use facilities that include two 18-hole courses, a nine-hole Par 3 course, a covered driving range and a short-game area.

The club has hosted important tournaments including the Spanish Championship in 1965 and the Andalucia Costa del Sol Spanish Open on the Ladies European Tour.

