Spain’s graduate crisis laid bare: Almost 30% of youngsters work in jobs unrelated to their qualifications – the highest figure in Europe

MORE than a quarter of Spain’s young graduates are stuck in jobs unrelated to their degrees, new data shows, as the country’s youth employment crisis continues to deepen.

According to figures from Eurostat, 28.9% of young people in Spain said their current jobs ‘did not match’ their qualifications — the highest proportion anywhere in Europe.

The 2024 figure is nearly nine percentage points above the EU average of 20.4%, and almost 20 points higher than table leader Germany, where just 8.5% of young people reported the same problem.

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The findings come amid growing alarm over Spain’s youth jobs market. Data reported by Reuters shows that around one in four young people in the labour force were unable to find work in January this year, while separate studies suggest as many as 35% of graduates are stuck in low-skilled roles despite holding degrees.

Across Europe, around 21.7% of young workers are classed as overqualified — meaning they are employed in jobs that require a lower level of education, according to Eurostat.

But Spain stands out as one of the worst-affected countries, alongside southern European economies such as Greece and Cyprus.

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Experts say the figures point to a growing mismatch between education and the jobs available.

While more young people than ever are going to university, the economy is still heavily reliant on sectors like tourism and hospitality — industries that often do not require advanced qualifications.

The result is a generation of graduates with degrees but limited prospects — many forced to take whatever work they can find.

Analysts warn that unless higher-skilled job creation accelerates, the problem risks becoming entrenched and dragging on long-term growth.

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