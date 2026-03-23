23 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Mar, 2026 @ 11:34
··
1 min read

Five youngsters arrested in Madrid after 14-year-old boy is seriously injured in park stabbing

by
Calle de Clara del Rey, Madrid, CC Wikimedia Asqueladd/ Police in Madrid, CC Wikimedia Diario de Madrid

FIVE teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were arrested last night following a stabbing in a park in Madrid’s Chamartin district.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was treated by Samur-Proteccion Civil for wounds to the chest and groin and was taken to the hospital. 

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 10pm last night in the vicinity of Clara del Rey Street.

READ MORE: Horror on the Costa Blanca: Father kills his three-year-old daughter before taking own life in suspected ‘vicarious violence’ case

The stabbing took place in the district of Chamartín, home to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu football stadium. Credit: Cordon Press

La Policia Nacional launched a search operation in the area and arrested five minors of Spanish, Dominican and Honduran nationality.

They were taken to the Grupo de Menores (GRUME) after being accused of attempted murder. 

Three of the defendants have previous criminal records, and it is suspected the incident is linked to two Latin gangs operating in the area.

Click here to read more Madrid News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Good news for motorists: Filling up now €10 cheaper after Spanish government slashes VAT on fuel

Previous Story

Good news for motorists: Filling up now €10 cheaper after Spanish government slashes VAT on fuel

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop