Four out of five expats ‘very concerned’ about losing rights after Brexit

Probably UK immigrants will lose their privileged positions and be treated the same as other immigrants. If they follow the rules, they won’t have any more or fewer problems than citizens of other non-Schengen countries.
And the same will be for the 3.5 million EU workers in the UK.
UK expats do not have privileged positions in Europe, they have rights, and the potential loss of them after having them for so long is the main issue of concern. This situation is vastly unlike expats from outside of Europe.