Spain backs common agreement to secure rights of British expats ‘in principle’
It is thought the issue will be at the top of the agenda once Brexit talks begin
That’s getting to be more like it!
Fair deal!
Spanish and British highly skilled English and Spanish speaking taxpayers in both countries allowed to remain and use NHS and SS. Spanish and British not English or Spanish speaking, just paying VAT retirees: visa and private health insurance required.
Remember, it’s not the British public that will destroy the EU it will be Juncker and his crones. Quicker he retires the better for the EU.
For the Juncker and EU lovers.
https://www.google.es/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&rlz=1C1CHMO_enES574ES574&ion=1&espv=2&ie=UTF-8#q=when+does+juncker+retire&*
Another good one for the EU lovers.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/780975/Donald-Trump-G20-finance-leaders-protectionism-free-trade-pledge