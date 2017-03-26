Terry Gillam’s Don Quixote film which started production 20 years ago to begin filming for the eighth time

Spanish production company Tornasol and Gilliam himself are financing the €16 million project

The 5th Annual Dubai International Film Festival - PortraitsTERRY Gilliam’s adaptation of Don Quixote is to begin filming for the eighth time.

The British producer began creating the film some 20 years ago, but a series of unfortunate events – including flash floods which washed the set away – has repeatedly delayed filming.

The project is so accident/prone that it inspired a documentary, entitled Lost in La Mancha, with the tagline, ‘They’ve got the story, but they’ve lost the plot.’

Commenting on his eighth attempt, Gilliam said: “It is a brain tumour which I have to get out somehow.”

The former Monthy Python star began filming The Man Who Killed Don Quixote in Spain in March, with Adam Driver, Olga Kurylenko and Jonathan Pryce playing lead roles.

Spanish production company Tornasol and Gilliam himself are financing the €16 million project.

 

