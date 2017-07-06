Expat launches personal crusade against Mallorca pickpockets

Husband had wallet snatched in Can Pastilla

AN expat has launched a personal crusade against pickpockets.

It comes after her husband had his wallet snatched as he came out of a bank in Can Pastilla.

Brit Bev Dodds, 56, was so angry after hubby Paul fell for a trick bumping into a little boy just outside.

While making sure the child was OK he had his wallet taken from his rear trouser pocket, which she claims is becoming ‘extremely common’ in Mallorca.

Geordie Bev however, decided to go further and she spent the day locating the pickpockets, later identifying them for police.

“I caught them literally in the act as they attempted to rob a tourist,” continued Bev, who retired to Can Pastilla, ten years ago.

“Luckily the police were nearby so I managed to get them arrested.”

She is speaking out to encourage locals and tourists to be aware of the problem as the summer season gets into full swing.

It comes as key tourist areas see a rise in incidents of handbags, wallets and phones being stolen.