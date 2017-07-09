Enraged Palma resident says street musicians making his life hell

AN enraged Palma resident says street musicians are hitting the wrong note.

Francisco Gomez has lived on Costa de la Pols for five years, where he says buskers are making his life hell.

“Every day of the week, apart from Sunday, I have to put up with buskers below my house from 1pm until 10.30 pm,” he raged.

“I get up at 5am for work and have to go to bed at around 9pm. I have to close the balcony when it’s really hot and put plugs in my ears.”

Gomez even resorted to blasting out his own music at full volume to deter the street band, but to no avail.

He has now filed a denuncia with local police in the hope of moving the musicians on.