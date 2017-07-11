Grammy-winning blues star Fantastic Negrito heading to Mallorca

US singer to play at Pollenca’s Sant Domingo cloister

THE winner of the Grammy for best contemporary blues album in 2017, Fantastic Negrito, is heading to Mallorca.

The R ‘n’ B artist – aka Xavier Dphrepaulezz – will play Pollenca’s Sant Domingo cloister on July 20.

His The Last Days of Oakland scooped the Grammy at this year’s awards ceremony, with its guttural blend of rock and blues addressing social ills in modern America.

Fantastic Negrito left home at 12, later working as a marijuana farmer before signing a record contract for almost one million euros.

He was run over by a car in LA., suffering brain damage and injuring his playing hand before scoring success with last year’s album.