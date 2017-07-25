New Catalan blue wine Skyfall has Spanish drinkers raising a glass

A NEW exclusive blue wine has got Spanish drinkers raising a – somewhat pricey – toast.

Skyfall, from a grape grown in Catalunya’s cava region, sets tipplers back a hefty €11- €13 a glass.

Launched in Spain two months ago, it takes its sky-blue colour from a combination of flower and fruit extracts and is about to be unveiled in the UK.

“We have to be careful about how we position it and what we call it,” said Skyfall representative David Arbery.

“But it’s a three-year-old gran reserva and it has a two cork rounds, whereas even high end Champagne only has one.

“The bottle is also a Cava bottle, and it’s dark so you can’t see the blue colour until you pour it. It’s costs more to do things this way, but we wanted it to be very luxurious, subtle and premium.”

Skyfall is a blend of Macabeu, Parellada, Xarel·lo and Chardonnay grapes and is made in Sant Sadurni d’Anoia near Barcelona.