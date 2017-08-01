Cristiano Ronaldo denies failing to declare millions in earnings from Spanish tax authorities

Real Madrid ace says 'I have never hidden anything'

CRISTIANO Ronaldo has denied hiding millions of euros from Spain’s tax authorities.

The Real Madrid star was appearing at a Spanish court where he has been charged with tax evasion.

He is accused of not declaring €14.7 million earned from image rights.

“I have never hidden anything, nor have I had the intention of evading taxes,” Ronaldo, 32, said.

“I always voluntarily file my tax returns because I think we all must file a return and pay taxes according to our income.

“Those that know me, know what I ask my advisors: that they have everything up to date and properly paid, because I don’t want problems.”

The four-times world player of the year is accused of evading tax via companies based in the British Virgin Islands and Ireland.

Judge Monica Gomez Ferrer will now decide if the case should go to trial.

