Mallorca hoteliers prepare to name and shame badly behaved tourists

Holidaymakers have destroyed rooms and thrown beds from balconies

MALLORCA hoteliers are preparing to ‘name and shame’ tourists who are ejected from their establishments.

In an unprecedented move, blacklists of badly behaved holidaymakers are being compiled and shared by hotels.

The lists show the culprits’ full name, passport number and other relevant documentation and the reason they were thrown out of the hotel.

One list already circulating, the olive press understands, names nine Dutch clients expelled for damaging rooms and throwing a bed from the balcony.

Another circular names two Germans who threw furniture from their hotel window.

Six other tourists were given their marching orders for ‘destroying their rooms’, with another group hurling ‘a chair from the sixth floor onto a plaza’.

It comes after yet another summer where badly-behaved Mallorca tourists have made headlines across Europe.