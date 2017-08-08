Ryanair is new number-one airline at Palma de Mallorca airport

Irish airline carried 1.79 million passengers to or from Son Sant Joan airport in 2017

RYANAIR has overtaken Air Berlin as Mallorca’s most popular airline.

The low-budget Irish airline carried 1.79 million passengers to or from Son Sant Joan airport in the first half of the year.

German carrier Air Berlin lost 485,000 passengers during the first six months of 2017, a 22% fall in business.

During the same period, Ryanair gained 128,000 travellers with Vueling seeing a 132,000 increase.

Norwegian saw one of the biggest leaps in the number of air travellers, with 454,000 more choosing to fly with them.