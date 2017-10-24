London Mayor Sadiq Khan hints at second Brexit referendum if MPs reject May’s deal

Failure to convince Westminster would throw up 'host of questions', says Khan

SADIQ Khan has suggested holding a second Brexit referendum if Parliament rejects Theresa May’s deal with the EU.

The Mayor of London said it would raise ‘a host of questions’ if Westminster voted against the Prime Minister’s overall agreement.

But May has vowed a second vote is ‘out of the question’ and insisted Britain has already made up its mind.

Khan said: “I’m quite clear the British public voted to leave the European Union, I accept the verdict of the British public – I may not like it, London voted to remain, decisively so.

“The Government has got to do a good deal with the European Union, and our Parliament, which is sovereign, must have a vote on that deal.”

He added: “’If Parliament decides to accept the deal that our Government makes then we are leaving the European Union.

“If Parliament rejects the deal made by our Government then that opens up a whole host of questions.”

Khan added that businesses were preparing to leave London once Britain leaves the EU over fears of what the makeup of a final deal.

Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein has hinted he will move bank staff to Frankfurt from London.

“He is articulating what many CEOs, investors and people who love working in London have been saying privately, which is that they have got to have a Plan B,” continued Khan.