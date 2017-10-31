Marbella looks to rebrand at world’s largest tourism fair in London

MARBELLA is preparing its own stand for London’s World Travel Market this week.

The huge event, from November 6 to 8, will see the Costa del Sol hotspot attempt to ‘recover’ its image.

Mayor and tourism councillor Angeles Munoz said: “Marbella has lost certain image levels and we have to recover that.

“At the World Travel Market we will show what Marbella is really about.”

Town hall spokesman Felix Romero said: “We will have an important presence in London, Marbella needs to be at these big occasions.”

The event is the first major fair for the new local PP government, which reclaimed power from the PSOE back in August of this year.

It comes after Munoz promised to crackdown on ‘loutish’ tourism and ‘save the image’ of the likes of Puerto Banus.