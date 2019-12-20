IN MOURNING: More people died last year than in 1980

PEOPLE living in Malaga are most likely to die of strokes and heart problems.

4,184 residents of the province died of circulatory diseases last year, making them the leading cause of death.

13,323 people died across Malaga in 2018, making it the deadliest year since 1980, with 4.8% more people kicking the bucket than in 2017.

Cancer was the second biggest killer with 3,499 people heading to their graves due to the illness, 238 more than in 2017.

Men were far more likely to fall victim to the killer than women, with 2,126 men dying last year due to the disease, compared to 1,373 women.

The third most common cause of death were nervous system diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s, with these illnesses accounting for 832 deaths.

A further 652 people died of digestive diseases.

In the UK, Alzheimer’s and dementia remain the leading causes of death, with one in eight deaths being caused by one of the two illnesses – and the number rising.

Among the more unusual causes of death across the province are AIDS and tuberculosis, despite both being treatable.

