MPs have overwhelmingly backed Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal to leave the EU on January 31, by 358 to 234.

They voted in favour of the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, which bans the extension of a transition period.

The timetable of the ‘Brexit bill’ will now be voted on by the House of Commons and House of Lords.

MPs approved the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, with 358 votes to 234.



MPS are now voting on the programme motion which outlines the timetable for remaining stages of the Bill. The majority of 124 by which the bill was passed gives Johnson greater power to make good on his primary campaign message to 'get Brexit done'.

The majority of 124 by which the bill was passed gives Johnson greater power to make good on his primary campaign message to ‘get Brexit done’.

It comes after the Conservative leader lead the Tories to their biggest general election win since Margaret Thatcher.

Johnson described the bill as a way to ‘move forward’ and ‘a better and fairer way’ to get Brexit done’.