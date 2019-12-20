CHRISTMAS TREAT: But not for expats

Last week we discovered what was top of the British people’s Christmas list.

Santa Claus promised them a ‘Christmas gift’ they couldn’t turn down.

And they lined the streets queuing up for it. And they got it.

‘Let’s get Brexit done,’ said Boris Johnson, ripping off his beard. Brexit they got.

But like every child who sits on Santa Claus’s knee and tells them all his wishes, the British people were sold a lie.

And you don’t have to wrap yourself in an EU flag outside Westminster to believe that.

For Boris Johnson like Father Christmas can’t ride through the sky, granting everyone’s wishes with a gusto-filled ‘ho ho ho.’

Even as Johnson’s hefty parliamentary majority will allow him to whizz Brexit through the commons by Christmas and have it ‘done’ by the end of January, years of wrangling over the EU and Britain’s future relationship and ehem trade deal waits around the corner like a new year hangover.

And the future of every British citizen living in Spain is tied up in that.

Only yesterday Micheal Gove – who is in charge of no-deal planning – refused to rule out no-deal when challenged over the government’s plans to make it illegal for Britain to ask the EU for an extension to the transition period which ends in eleven months.

Fair enough, he might have been doing himself out of a job by ruling out the possibility his job exists to plan for.

But that will be no reassurance for those whose futures these politicians are meddling with.

