HE has taken another star-studded step towards Academy Award recognition.

Now, Malaga’s favourite son Antonio Banderas has come one step nearer, after being nominated for the prestigious Golden Globe in his latest role in Pedro Almodovar’s film Pain and Glory.

However, the 59-year-old, who is currently starring in his version of musical, A Chorus Line, in Malaga, is under stiff competition.

Banderas will have to beat Christian Bale, Adam Driver Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce to win the best actor globe in January, which is normally a predictor for the Oscars.

PAIN AND GLORY: Banderas stars in the new film directed by Almodovar, which is nominated for a golden globe

In the film Pain and Glory, he plays an aging film director, afflicted by a creative block who recalls significant life events such as first loves and breakups through a series of flashbacks.

It is a semi-autobiographical look at director and writer Almodovar’s life, for which he is up for a director’s award.

Banderas meanwhile, picked up the best actor accolade at the European Film Academy awards in Berlin.

He was also named best actor at Cannes, where the film premiered in May.

Malaga-born actor Pablo Puyol will replace Antonio Banderas in A Chorus Line when he heads across the pond for the Globes and the Palm Springs Film Festival.

A Chorus Line will run at Malaga’s Soho Caixabank until January 19.