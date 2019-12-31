Article by Diexter Thomas

THE decade’s final year has been a roller coaster ride for Gibraltar.

Across the political spectrum there has been ruckus from the looming spectre of Brexit.

July saw the Grace 1 fiasco and towards the end of this year the GSLP/Liberals won what many regarded as Gibraltar’s most important election ever.

Meanwhile in sport, Jessy Franco also broke the Rock’s 400m record, not once, but twice, at the Island Games in July and then at the World Championships in Qatar in September.

Gibraltar also enjoyed a successful Island Games, winning 29 medals overall.

But away from the headlines, two lesser-known Gibraltarians have been quietly working away and serving the Rock.

This dedicated trio have now been recognised for their efforts in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list:

‘HONOURED’: Debbie Borastero

Janet Deborah Borastero, Chairperson of the Gibraltar Disability Society, a charity which focuses on offering help and advice to people with disabilities and their families, received an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for her service for the local community.

“Due to Ms Borastero’s significant efforts over many years, a generation of Gibraltarians have been increasingly freed from being defined by their ability,” read a press release from the British Government.

Upon learning of her award, Debbie Borastero said: “I am very honoured to receive such recognition from Her Majesty.

“I must thank the Committee of the Gibraltar Disability Society, our members and their families and especially my children for their support.

“It must never be forgotten that everyone deserves to be treated with respect, dignity and equality regardless of their ability.”

SENIOR NURSE TUTOR: Winifred J Lane

Winifred J Lane, a Senior Nurse Tutor and Nurse Lecturer at the Gibraltar Health Authority has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) for her services in the local community and in the health authority.

Gibraltar’s Attorney General Michael Llamas was one of three Gibraltarians who were in the New Years Honours List of 2020.

The list was revealed on December 27 and more than 1,000 people have been included for their services to the UK, while over 60 were included for services overseas.

