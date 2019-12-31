POLICE in Spain have closed the investigation into the deaths of a British dad and his two kids who drowned on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Gabriel Diya, 52, and his children Praise Emmanuel, 16, and Comfort, nine, were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World, in Fuengirola.

A police spokesperson said their demise was a freak accident, that the pool pump was not faulty, and that the family could not swim.

However, Olubunmi, Gabriel’s wife, said she is ‘not satisfied’ their deaths were a ‘simple accident’ and wants investigations to continue.

TRAGIC: Gabriel with daughter Comfort (FACEBOOK)

A Spanish judge is now handling the proceedings, which will be made public soon, according to the BBC.

The spokesperson added that there is no accountability on the part of Club La Costa World.

Officers returned to the pool on Monday to speak to the hotel staff and police have said they would like to speak to more witnesses.

Olubunmi’s lawyer, Javier Toro, has questioned the police investigation and how it can have been closed after just a week.

SCENE: Pool where three family members drowned (GOOGLE MAPS)

He said: “It’s very rare for three people to die in the centre of a swimming pool – especially in the case of a tall, hefty man.

“We do not discard the option of opening a parallel investigation through different engineers…to figure out what happened.”

Club La Costa World has said Olubunmi’s claims were ‘directly at odds with the findings of the police report’ and ‘their exhaustive investigations have confirmed the pool was working normally and there was no malfunction of any kind.’