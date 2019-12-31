CBD oil has leaked into just about every corner of the natural medicine and health foods industry, and there’s no signs that the spreading will slow. It’s expected that CBD will become a $22 billion industry in the next two years, and the public is only becoming more accepting of organic CBD oil and associated products.

In 2020, the momentum surrounding this health and wellness diamond won’t stop. If you’re unaware of CBD’s prominent stance for everyday consumers, or you’re simply wondering what’s up next for CBD in the new year, here’s what you should know.

CBD Overview

CBD is short from cannabidiol, a substance derived naturally from the hemp plant. It’s one of 400 compounds that can be extracted using CO2 pressure. The hemp plant is low in THC and high in CBD, so it’s easy to extract CBD from hemp while eliminating or maintaining low levels of THC. As long as CBD contains less than the legal limit of 0.3 percent THC, it can be sold across the U.S., and it can’t get any user high.

It’s believed that CBD works with your body’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for immune response and hormone regulation. As you increase your cannabinoid count, you increase the chances of your body reaching homeostasis. Regular doses of CBD can help create a strong effect known as the entourage effect, or an overall feeling of peace and wellbeing.

Health and Wellness Benefits of CBD

The most important thing to understand about CBD is what it can do for you. The substance has many incredible natural properties that have been known to change lives. There are consumer claims and preliminary research to support CBD’s ability to help the following ailments:

Anxiety: This mental health issue is the sixth leading cause of disability around the world, and CBD has been known to help millions. It works by inhibiting the hormonal surges that create worry, stress, fear, panic, and anxiousness so that you can feel relaxed and powerful in any situation. It’s so effective in this respect that more than half of those who use CBD for anxiety have thrown out their prescription anti-anxiety medications in favor of using just CBD.

Sleep Issues: Whether you’ve been diagnosed with a clinical sleep disorder or you’re kept awake regularly by anxiousness or stress, CBD can help. It creates an instantaneous feeling of relaxation that courses through your mind and body to help you fall asleep and stay that way through the night.

Pain and Inflammation: Those suffering from chronic pain or an injury swear by the pain relieving and anti-inflammatory qualities of CBD. It inhibits receptors associated with pain in the brain and contains antioxidant properties that bring down swelling. It’s a favorite for those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

Acne and Skin Conditions: CBD-based oils, creams, and lotions can be rubbed into the skin to reduce acne and skin problems like eczema, psoriasis, or allergic reactions. The CBD penetrates the first several layers of skin, absorbing into the blood steam to release toxins associated with the skin problem. The anti-inflammatory properties are believed to be the most impactful aspect of CBD on skin conditions.

Addiction Recovery: It’s a common myth that CBD is addictive. In fact, CBD is often used in addiction recovery programs. It’s been known to reduce the frequency and severity of withdrawal symptoms and cravings, so those who are trying to quit smoking or overcome another substance abuse problem can taper off their usage and work their way towards becoming well.

Illness Prevention: Not only is CBD associated with greater immune support, but it’s also associated with the prevention of some of life’s most serious mental and physical health illnesses. Based on the restorative and neurological properties of CBD, it’s believed that it could prevent or delay the onset and spread of cancer. It could also help prevent type II diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and more.

There are a few side effects associated with CBD including dizziness, nausea, dry mouth, and low blood pressure. However, these side effects typically don’t occur if you get the dosage right.It’s also important to speak with a medical professional before using CBD. A trusted professional who’s familiar with CBD can help you get the dosage right and monitor any side effects. They can also help you avoid interactions with certain medications.

Changes to the CBD Landscape in 2020

The CBD industry is looking forward to many impactful changes in the coming years, not the least of which is changing legislation. It’s becoming legal in more and more countries, and more states are removing bans on the sale of CBD in physical stores.

Furthermore, we’re getting more research on the products. The U.S. government recently released $3 million worth of grants to three separate research institutions that will examine some of the health benefits of CBD. One of the studies will be done on humans, a groundbreaking move that promises more research in the future.

CBD companies are also raising the bar for transparency. Because there’s no government regulation for CBD products, there are some companies that will cut corners and sell products that aren’t labeled properly. Responsible CBD companies are raising the alarm and demanding more transparency from CBD companies across the internet. They’re warning consumers not to purchase CBD unless it has posted third-party lab testing to prove that the products are what they say they are.

Additionally, prices for CBD oil are starting to drop. This is not a reflection of the quality of CBD products entering the market, but rather the competition that has flooded the industry. As products become mainstream, growth and extraction processes also become a little more affordable. The prices haven’t dropped much, but it’s something for this very expensive product!

It seems that 2020 is going to be a record year for the CBD industry, and if you haven’t tried the products, now is the time. You can enjoy all of the benefits while supporting a burgeoning industry that’s slated to grow by the millions.